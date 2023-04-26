Day 8: Prosecution rests its case in Mason Sisk trial

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The prosecution in the Mason Sisk trial is nearing the end of its witness list on Wednesday morning.

There have been nearly 30 witnesses to take the stand in the trial as it begins its eighth day on Wednesday. The retrial began on April 17 after the original trial was called a mistrial in September 2022.

Some of the witnesses who took the stand on Tuesday included former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, a former Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy who works for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and another investigator.

Johnny Morrell, investigator

While Morrell testified, Mason Sisk’s phone, Mary Sisk’s phone and John Sisk’s phone were shown in the courtroom. Mary Sisk’s phone was finally unlocked by the FBI at Redstone Arsenal after a mistrial was called in 2022.

John Sisk’s phone was admitted into evidence. His phone was not unlocked by investigators.

According to Morrell, every phone is different when it comes to “access.” iPhones pose a challenge because the phone’s memory is wiped after enough failed attempts to unlock it.

The video of Mason Sisk’s interview with Morrell and Blakely was played in the courtroom. In the video, Mason Sisk’s hands are sprayed for gunshot residue. Mason Sisk gives out the passcode for his phone explained he called 911 using his dad’s phone.

Records show Mason Sisk called his girlfriend four times before calling 911. Mason Sisk was asked by Blakely why he called his girlfriend four times before calling 911. Mason Sisk said he didn’t know what to do.

Blakely reads Mason Sisk his rights, but said he isn’t under arrest.

In the video, Mason Sisk apologizes for not being honest. He said he had “family problems” and his dad would come home drunk every week. He also mentioned he had a few fights with his parents in the past.

Mason Sisk told Blakely and Morrell he didn’t kill his family. Blakely pointed out the “holes” in Mason Sisk’s story. At that point, Morrell said Sisk was “fed up” during the interview.

Mason Sisk said he was “fed up” with his parents arguing and didn’t want his siblings to grow up in an environment like that. He then admitted to killing his family. Mason Sisk said he didn’t know when or where he got the gun.

Recess was called with Morrell still on the stand Tuesday afternoon.

The video of Mason Sisk’s interview with Morrell and Blakely was played in the courtroom again on Wednesday.

Morrell was cross-examined by the defense.

“The goal of the interrogation was to get a confession?” defense attorneys said. “Yes,” Morrell said.

“You thought Mason [Sisk] was lying up until that point?” defense attorneys said. “Yes,” Morrell said.

In the video, Mason Sisk was asked where he got the gun and he said he got it from his grandmother. According to Morrell, there were possibilities that Mason Sisk was lying about where he got the gun or he didn’t know.

Morrell said John Sisk’s phone is operable. Mary Sisk’s phone was unlocked and some messages on her phone were read to the courtroom on Wednesday.

The prosecution rested its case on Wednesday. Closing statements will begin on Thursday.

