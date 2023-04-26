City of Huntsville to allocate settlement proceeds to agencies involved in opioid crisis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will allocate proceeds from an opioid settlement to agencies involved with fighting the effects of opioid abuse.

The city will receive nearly $2 million over 10 years as part of a settlement from McKesson and a one-time payment of $982,235 from Janssen. The organizations that will receive funding include First Stop ($810,000), WellStone ($750,000) and the Huntsville Hospital Foundation ($850,000).

“We looked at agencies we already partner with that also have programs geared toward fighting the opioid crisis, specifically those that combat homelessness or serve low-income populations,” Huntsville finance director, Penny Smith, said in a statement. “The settlements have guidelines that state they should benefit those who have been directly impacted by opioid abuse.”

Some of the money received will also be used to purchase Naloxone to treat overdose patients.

