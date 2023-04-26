Capital murder convict sentenced for 2018 shooting death of Huntsville 3-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jurors returned a guilty verdict on Wednesday morning in the capital murder case of a man accused in the shooting death of a Huntsville three-year-old.

Livia Robinson was shot while she was asleep on a couch in a home on Murray Road in 2018. Livia’s mother MeMe McComb said hearing the verdict was like music to her ears.

“I was scared, nervous, and didn’t know what to expect but they got my baby her justice, thank you to the jurors for making the right decision,” McComb said.

On March 22, Martin Evenes was convicted on two capital murder charges by a Madison County jury. Prosecutors in the case were not seeking the death penalty for Evenes.

Evenes was sentenced to life without parole on April 26.

Evenes’ lawyers and the prosecutors said they were not trying to prove whether he killed Livia Robinson, but whether he had the intent to kill. Investigators said Robinson was killed in a drive-by shooting that stemmed from an argument on social media.

Evenes’ attorneys, Brian Beck Larry Marsili argued that he did not intend to kill, but rather scare the people in the home. However, prosecutor Timothy Douthit said looking at where the gunshots landed around the door, there was intent to kill.

“Honestly at it’s heart, it was a pretty simple case. Everybody agreed that he was the one that did the shooting and that the little girl died because of it. The only question was, what was his intent?” Douthit said. “Was he shooting just wildly or was he actually shooting at somebody? I don’t know whether he was surprised or not but when the jury came back and said guilty of capital murder, he didn’t flinch. "

Brittney Kingston and Dominique Russell are also charged in Livia’s death, and both took to the witness stand during this trial.

McComb said while she was pleased with the verdict, this is only the first step of justice for her daughter.

“I feel great. I mean, my daughter is still gone and I’m going to keep her memory alive. It’s forever ‘Long Live Livi’,” McComb said. “No mother or father should ever have to bury their child, nobody. But I just thank god that justice was served today. One down, two more to go.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.