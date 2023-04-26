Deals
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting

A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting.

Judge Clayton Taylor issued a decision on Wednesday that bond would be denied for five of the six suspects in the case, including Travis and Tyreese McCullough.

An Aniah’s Law hearing was held Tuesday for five of the six suspects. While Johnny Brown, Willie Brown and Hill were held in traditional court, a “closed-door” hearing was held for the McCullough brothers due to their ages.

The sixth suspect, an unnamed 15-year-old, was also denied bail, but that decision was made at a separate hearing.

“The State intends to file a motion to transfer him from juvenile court to be tried as an adult,” said District Attorney Michael Segrest. “The juvenile court will have to hold a hearing to decide whether to transfer. Under the law, the 16 and 17 year olds, although still juveniles, are automatically transferred when charged.”

An Aniah’s Law Hearing is meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder.

State Bureau of Investigations Lead Case Agent Jesse Thornton was one of three witnesses called to the stand for the state. He testified about arriving at the scene and the process of collecting the evidence, noting that he’d never seen anything of this magnitude in his 18 years with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The shooting happened on Saturday, April 16 inside the Mahogany Dance Studio. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 89 shell casings of four different calibers from seven different weapons. Four people were killed during the shooting and 32 people were injured.

ALEA’s Fusion Center has also partnered with the FBI Mobile Office to provide a digital tip line for videos and photos related to the incident. Those files may be uploaded HERE. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click HERE.

Anyone with tips on the crime is asked to call ALEA’s Crime Tip Line at 1-800-392-8011 or email SBI.Investigations@alea.gov.

