2023 Para-Cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville in May

This will be the first time the Para-Cycling Road World Cup is held in the United States.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville is set to host the 2023 Para-Cycling Road World Cup at Cummings Research Park.

This will be the first time the Para-Cycling Road World Cup is held in the United States. The following is the schedule of events for the May 26-29:

  • Friday: Partial Day – Individual Time Trials
  • Saturday: All Day – Individual Time Trials
  • Sunday: All Day – Road Races
  • Monday: All Day – Road Races & Handcycle Team Relay

If you would like to be a volunteer, click here to learn more.

