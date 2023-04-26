2023 Para-Cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville in May
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville is set to host the 2023 Para-Cycling Road World Cup at Cummings Research Park.
This will be the first time the Para-Cycling Road World Cup is held in the United States. The following is the schedule of events for the May 26-29:
- Friday: Partial Day – Individual Time Trials
- Saturday: All Day – Individual Time Trials
- Sunday: All Day – Road Races
- Monday: All Day – Road Races & Handcycle Team Relay
If you would like to be a volunteer, click here to learn more.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.