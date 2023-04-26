1 woman killed in Sheffield house fire

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was killed in a Sheffield house fire on Wednesday morning, according to our news partner at the Times Daily.

The woman was found in a duplex on St. Louis Avenue. Three other people were in the residence, but they escaped.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.