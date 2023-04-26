Deals
1 woman killed in Sheffield house fire

A woman was killed in a Sheffield house fire on Wednesday morning, according to our news partner at the Times Daily.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was killed in a Sheffield house fire on Wednesday morning, according to our news partner at the Times Daily.

The woman was found in a duplex on St. Louis Avenue. Three other people were in the residence, but they escaped.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

