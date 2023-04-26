1 injured in wreck on Andrew Jackson Way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Andrew Jackson Way on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the driver has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) said the driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services and is still being evaluated.

Police are working to find out what led up to the crash. Officers say there is evidence the car went over the fence on top of the concrete barrier along the eastbound lanes I-565.

