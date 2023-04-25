What’s on the menu at Revivalist?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to take a trip back in time to historic Huntsville while also enjoying a delicious meal, Revivalist is your place to be at 106 Jefferson Street.

The location where Revivalist now sits was once home to a historic Huntsville tavern. You can’t eat at that old tavern, but you can still get a “taste” of it when you dine at Revivalist.

Executive Chef Jason Reynolds joined Tennessee Valley Living to highlight some of the popular menu items at the restaurant. Chef Reynolds prepared a signature breakfast dish at Revivalist, the house corned beef and potato with braised Vidalia, egg and hollandaise.

So, if you’re looking for your next breakfast, lunch or dinner spot in Huntsville, Revivalist is sitting right there waiting for you.

