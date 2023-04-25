Victim of attempted murder suspect speaks out

Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone and Lincoln Counties are on the hunt for a man who viciously attacked his now ex-girlfriend in March of last year.

Crystal Shannon spent months in the hospital because of the attack and says she is still recovering over a year later.

“He cracked my skull which lead to me having brain surgery. I’ve had two brain surgeries as well as another one that put a metal plate in my head,” Shannon says.

In addition to her physical injuries, Shannon says she lives in constant fear Suggs will try to hurt her again. She has received multiple messages from Suggs threatening harm to her and her daughter.

“I haven’t really heard from him since the incident up until the other day when he sent a message on Facebook basically threatening me and my daughter’s life. It’s just become a worry because I don’t want [any]body to get hurt,” says Shannon.

Her sister Tabitha says they have reported the threats to the Sheriff’s Office but the whole household is still terrified of Suggs. Tabitha says her children struggle too.

“It has definitely worried all of us. We have several children who live in the home. We can’t allow them to go outside and play. We have to walk them to get them on the bus, and to get them off the bus. Every time one of the dogs bark, the kids are scared that he’s out here and he’s gonna kill someone,” says Tabitha.

The family holds on to hope that someone will turn him in.

“Come forward. Imagine if this was your sister or niece’s life in danger. You wouldn’t want it and neither do we. We’ve seen what he’s capable of and he’s capable of doing it anywhere at any time,” Crystal’s sister LeAnn says.

A reward of $1,000 is offered to anyone who can lead investigators to Suggs. If you have any information, call (931) 433-9821 or your local law enforcement agency.

