Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Numerous senior tenants in a Huntsville housing complex believe their safety is at risk.

Residents at Todd Towers said they were without elevators over the weekend and were given the silent treatment when they tried to express their concerns.

“It’s just rough,” said Leslie Moorvant who lived at the complex for over a decade. She said she had to spend Sunday night sleeping on a chair in the lobby due to the elevator’s breaking down.

" I could probably get down, but going up? That would take an act of Congress,” said Moorvant.

She said her neighbors had to get her oxygen tank on the sixth floor, and then bring it to her in the lobby.

The complex is owned by Huntsville Housing Authority. It houses mostly seniors with disabilities, so for them, a lack of working elevators is a danger.

“I can’t I can’t get down the stairs,” said double-leg amputee Thomas Tribble, “I’m confined to this wheelchair and that’s what it is.”

He said an elevator is crucial in his life, and with a doctor’s appointment planned for Tuesday, he was worried.

“I have to plan these things way in advance,” said Tribble, “And depending on things such as having a working elevator is critical.”

On Monday, one elevator was repaired, and Huntsville Housing Authority director Antonio McGinnis released the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our residents is our number one priority. The property management team resolved the issue as soon as she was made aware of the situation. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Tenant Annetta Ngare believes it’s not an inconvenience, but instead, a safety concern.

“If it was a fire. How will we get these residents out?” asked Ngare, “Some of them can’t go downstairs. Some of them are in wheelchairs.”

Ngare said one of the elevators has been out of service for 6 months. She believes there should be an emergency contact on hand because she wants all her neighbors to be safe.

“No senior ever in Huntsville should ever do without an elevator.” said Ngare, “We depend on that elevator.”

In a statement regarding the status of the broken elevator, McGinnis released the following statement:

“We are aware of the elevator being down we are working with the repair company to resolve the issue. The company that is repairing the elevator is waiting on parts to get the other elevator up and running again.”

