Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to wreck involving 18-wheeler

The wreck happened near Highway 36 at Sims Road, according to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s...
The wreck happened near Highway 36 at Sims Road, according to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office.(MGN ONLINE)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a wreck in Hartselle involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened near Highway 36 at Sims Road, according to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office. The roadway is currently blocked.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

