Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to wreck involving 18-wheeler
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a wreck in Hartselle involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon.
The wreck happened near Highway 36 at Sims Road, according to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office. The roadway is currently blocked.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
