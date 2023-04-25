Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to wreck involving 18-wheeler

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a wreck in Hartselle involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened near Highway 36 at Sims Road, according to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office. The roadway is currently blocked.

Use caution near Hwy 36 at Sims Rd in Hartselle. Agencies have responded to multi-vehicle wreck with injury involving an 18-wheeler.



Roadway is currently blocked .



Avoid area, or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/nWKTUAzTXz — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) April 25, 2023

This story will be updated once further information is released.

