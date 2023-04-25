Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Mainly Dry Through the Evening | Showers For Your Early Morning Commute

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day with a light east-northeast breeze between three to seven miles per hour. Highs late this afternoon are running a few degrees warmer in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Cloud cover will quickly increase by late evening and overnight with lows staying more mild in the upper 40s to lower 50s. An isolated or stray shower will be possible through the evening hours, but our next big batch of rain likely won’t move in until after midnight. Expect scattered rain showers for your morning commute Wednesday.

Things will get more unsettled for the Wednesday through Friday period with increasing chances for rain showers and isolated storms. Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy and cool with highs staying in the middle 60s. We’ll likely dry out for the most part through the afternoon and into the evening hours. However, Thursday will bring an additional round of more widespread rain potential as well as the threat for a few isolated thunderstorms. Some storms on Thursday have the potential to be stronger with locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The best chance for stronger storms will be for areas mainly south of the Tennessee River.

Yet again, rainfall looks likely for parts of the day on Friday with highs near 70 degrees. Rainfall totals for this three-day stretch could exceed one inch for the majority of locations. By the weekend, rain chances look to be more isolated to widely scattered with highs on Saturday and Sunday staying in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Next week is trending drier but still below average with highs staying in the 60s to lower 70s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson was allegedly shot in his mother's garage on Jan. 8, 2020.
$25,000 reward offered for information regarding death of Redstone Arsenal soldier
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was...
21-year-old Athens man killed in overnight crash
Bill could add 30 days of additional school instruction
State lawmakers looking to add 30 additional days of school instruction to calendar

Latest News

WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Chilly morning with passing clouds and highs in the 60s Tuesday
WAFF 10 p.m. Monday weather forecast