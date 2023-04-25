Logistics company to invest $30M, create 250 jobs in new long-term agreement with Pryor Field

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - New jobs and investments are coming to Pryor Field in Tanner.

At an April board meeting, the Pryor Field Airport Authority approved a 25-year lease with Acquisition Integration for a maintenance, repair and overhaul operation at the airport. The distribution and logistics company is based out of Huntsville and serves the commercial and military aerospace industries.

”We all are excited for Acquisition Integration to join us at the airport. We have worked hard, and strategically, to market and grow the airport, and I’m proud that Pryor Field is in the position to capture these growth opportunities,” Pryor Field Airport Manager Adam Fox said.

Acquisition Integration developed a four-phase plan to build 170,000 square feet of hangar and office space, investing nearly $30 million and creating approximately 250 jobs.

”Acquisition Integration is happy to be involved in the long-term plans at Pryor Field. We look forward to bringing a capability to Pryor Field that will benefit both the aviation world and the local workforce,” Acquisition Integration CEO Dave Bristol said. “We believe that it will support the expected growth in North Alabama, and thank the local community for its support in helping us build this capability.”

Pryor Field has received other recent grants for improvements as well.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) recently awarded grant funding to the Limestone County Commission for sanitary sewer upgrades at Pryor Field Airport to support the expansion of operations. The funding comes in the form of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $1 million and an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant utilizing Southern Appalachian Automotive and Aviation Workforce (SAAW) funds in the amount of $1 million for a total investment of $2 million toward the project.

The Limestone County Commission also has plans in the works to pave Airport Road to support the Acquisition Integration project.

“We are pleased to have AI in our community and look forward to working with them,” Bethany Shockney, Limestone Economic Development Authority CEO, said. “Their specialization in aviation is a great addition to our industry base and we are working on adding more companies with similar activities.”

In addition, the Airport is working to secure grant funding for a new taxiway project.

