Lifelong pen pals meet up in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two women who have been pen pals for over 60 years met for the first time in a very long time in Decatur on Monday.

Christine Jackson and her friend, Anne, have been writing to each other since they were little in the 1950s. This was not the first time the two women have met face-to-face, but it is always a special occasion when they do meet.

It used to take six weeks for their letters to reach each other, but now, the two can communicate quickly through email. However, the pair prefer pen and paper compared to using a computer to communicate.

“We’re not too good on the computer,” Jackson said.

“It’s more difficult for us to use messenger or [it’s] a lot easier to write letters,” Anne said on ways the pair still communicate.

This will be last time the two meet each other in-person as Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.