Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic set to close as COVID-19 numbers decline

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital’s Fever and Flu Clinic on Governor’s Drive is closing this week as hospitalizations are down dramatically and the national public health emergency expires next month.

To some, the clinic on Governor’s drive is just like any other building but for leaders at Huntsville Hospital, it is much more.

“The clinic at 120 Governors Drive became a pillar of the community during COVID,” Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty said.

Doughty says Huntsville Hospital’s Fever and Flu Clinic was opened to limit the strain on the ER. At the height of the pandemic, lines were wrapped around the building and staff treated around 400 people a day.

“Now, there’s plenty of places you can get COVID tested and results. The need for that location as it once was in March 2020 does not exist as it does today.” Doughty said.

More than 57,000 people visited the clinic to be tested and Doughty said this important work could not be done without the staff. He described them as ‘heroes of the community.’

“They helped keep the Huntsville and surrounding area thriving and moving forward,” Doughty said. “We had restaurants, community officials, police officers and others needing to have a negative test in order to go to work, so imagine if they didn’t get that test. So all those things were done right there at the fever and flu clinic.”

Those staff members will be transferred to other jobs within the Huntsville Hospital system. As for what is next, Doughty says the clinic will close this week and he hopes members of the community will stay health aware as life returns back to normal.

“I think our community responded well and did a great job wearing masks when we needed to. I think we’ve moved past that point where it’s become a routine in everybody’s life, and they wear mask when they need to. It’s kind of become the norm for us to do those things now,” he said.

If you need COVID-19 related services, Doughty recommends you visit your primary care physician.

