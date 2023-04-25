Hartselle Police identify man killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wreck in Hartselle involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon that killed one man and injured two others.

The wreck happened near Highway 36 at Sims Road and the roadway was blocked for hours.

The Hartselle Police Department confirmed the identity of the deceased as Leonor Hernandez. At this time the condition of the two people who were injured is unknown.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

