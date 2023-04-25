Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Former lieutenant accused of embezzling thousands from narcotics department

A former lieutenant, Billy Joe Jones, is facing embezzlement charges in Oklahoma.
A former lieutenant, Billy Joe Jones, is facing embezzlement charges in Oklahoma.(Bryan County Jail)
By Hannah Gonzales, KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma say a former lieutenant is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars while he was on duty.

KXII reports 47-year-old Billy Joe Jones, a former cop for the Durant Police Department, has been arrested for embezzlement.

Authorities said Jones took more than $100,000 over a four-year period while he was employed by the department.

Oklahoma court documents filed Monday allege that Jones stole about $67,000 from money that was seized while he was a narcotics officer and about $37,000 from the Fraternal Order of Police, where he was a financial officer for the organization.

The alleged thefts occurred between March 2018 and February 2022.

Authorities said the police organization was made aware of financial discrepancies shortly after Jones retired.

The police department said it then also reviewed Jones’ actions and found monetary discrepancies within the narcotics division regarding his activity.

Jones faces two counts of felony embezzlement. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count.

The 47-year-old was part of the police force for 23 years.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
Jackson was allegedly shot in his mother's garage on Jan. 8, 2020.
$25,000 reward offered for information regarding death of Redstone Arsenal soldier
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice safety concerns
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
Bill could add 30 days of additional school instruction
State lawmakers looking to add 30 additional days of school instruction to calendar

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump
FILE - This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District...
Russian spy intrigue fizzles as Hawaii stolen ID trial nears
FILE - This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines at...
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic
Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic set to close as COVID-19 numbers decline