Financial experts explain how to choose the right financial advisor

Choosing a financial advisor can be an intimidating process.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Choosing a financial advisor can be an intimidating process but when it comes to your money, you want the right people to be in charge.

Marshall Clay with The Welch Group explains there are a lot of factors at play.

“I think the most important initial question to ask is, is your advisor a legal fiduciary? And so what I mean by that is does your advisor or your potential advisor have a legal obligation to put your best interest ahead of their own,” Clay said.

Clay goes on to say the reality is that the vast majority of the financial services community does not operate under that highest legal standard. The financial expert says you should also look for competency.

When it comes to the individual advisor, Clay recommends choosing someone with around 10 years of experience because they’ve theoretically handled finances for multiple families, and have been through the ups and downs of several market swings.

The wealth management expert adds that it is important to understand how the financial advisor is going to custody your assets so you know where the money is being held.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

