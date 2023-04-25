Day 7: More witness testimony expected in Elkmont capital murder trial

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - More witness testimony is expected on the seventh day of the trial of an Elkmont teen who is accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019.

The trial of Mason Sisk enters its seventh day Tuesday with nearly 30 witnesses having already taken the stand. Witnesses have ranged from family friends to law enforcement that was on the scene. The jury has also heard from Mason Sisk’s former girlfriend and friends who received texts from him while he was in jail.

Originally, the case went to trial in September 2022 but a mistrial was called after the prosecution gained access to the phone of Mary Sisk, Mason Sisk’s stepmom.

The retrial began on April 17 with jury selection which continued into the first hour of the next day’s session. During jury selection, one potential juror was sentenced to five days in jail for contempt of court.

Since then, the trial has run smoothly with opening statements on April 18 and witnesses taking the stand every day since.

The court heard from an investigator and a former deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Monday. After the two witnesses were done, the jury was sent home for the day while the attorneys and judge heard from a final witness.

The last witness of the day Monday was Dr. Jeffrey Neuschantz, an expert in false and coerced confessions. The jury did not hear from Neuschantz because the judge has to decide if he can be declared an expert on the matter. If he is declared an expert the jury will hear his testimony and use it while making a decision.

