Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope

A couple in Texas is accused of forcibly tattooing their children. (Source: KTRE)
By KTRE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - A mother and stepfather have been arrested after they allegedly tattooed their children.

KTRE reports that Megan Mae Farr and Gunner Farris are accused of tying the children down and forcibly giving them tattoos. One child was reportedly given a tattoo on their foot, the other on their shoulder.

Investigators say that the parents tied the children down with a rope, covered their mouths with tape, and covered their eyes with a rag as the tattoos were being made.

An affidavit alleges that the parents sought to conceal the kids’ tattoos by cutting, scraping and scrubbing the tattooed areas. They also attempted to remove the ink by rubbing lemon juice.

Authorities say Megan Mae Farr has been charged with two counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint, while Gunner Farr is facing a charge of unlawful restraint.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the children were taken in by child protective services.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
Jackson was allegedly shot in his mother's garage on Jan. 8, 2020.
$25,000 reward offered for information regarding death of Redstone Arsenal soldier
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice safety concerns
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
Bill could add 30 days of additional school instruction
State lawmakers looking to add 30 additional days of school instruction to calendar

Latest News

Sisk is on trial for allegedly killing five of his family members in 2019.
Day 7: More witness testimony expected in Elkmont capital murder trial
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Geraldine Tyler's case against Hennepin County is being heard by the Supreme Court.
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023,...
Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers