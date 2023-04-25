Chilly morning with passing clouds and highs in the 60s Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. We start off our day with some passing clouds, a light breeze and chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day with a light east-northeast breeze between 3 to 7 miles per hour, highs today will be a few degrees warmer in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Cloud cover will quickly increase by late evening and overnight with lows staying more mild in the upper 40s to lower 50s, scattered rain showers will develop by the morning commute Wednesday.

Things will get more unsettled for the Wednesday through Friday period with increasing chances for rain showers and isolated storms. Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy and cool with highs staying in the middle 60s, scattered rain showers will continue off and on through most of the day. Thursday brings better chances for more widespread rain potential as well as the threat for a few isolated thunderstorms. Some storms on Thursday have the potential to be stronger with locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Yet again, rainfall looks likely for parts of the day on Friday with highs near 70 degrees. Rainfall totals for this three day stretch will likely exceed one inch for the majority of locations. By the weekend, rain chances look to be more isolated to widely scattered with highs on Saturday and Sunday staying in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Next week is trending drier but still below average with highs staying in the 60s to lower 70s.

