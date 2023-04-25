Deals
‘Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ for a good cause

The Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ fishing tournament was founded and is run by four families.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The “Castin’ ‘N Catchin’” fishing tournament will take place on April 29 at Goose Pond Colony Resort to support congenital heart defect awareness.

The tournament was founded by four families who each had a son who was born with a congenital heart defect. The families created this tournament to give back to the unit that helped them so much.

So far this year, $138,000 has been raised. From 2016-2022, $940,306 has been raised through donations.

To learn more about the tournament and how to donate, click here.

