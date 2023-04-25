Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley looking to expand in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is hosting an event on Thursday for people to learn how to get involved with the program in Guntersville.

The event is being held at Superior RV from 5-7 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy food, drinks and event win some door prizes.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is looking to expand in Guntersville, but it needs more adult volunteers. Mentors spend an hour a week with a mentee in the program. If you would like to learn more information, click here.

