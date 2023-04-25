Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley looking to expand in Guntersville

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tennessee Valley.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tennessee Valley.(Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tennessee Valley)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is hosting an event on Thursday for people to learn how to get involved with the program in Guntersville.

The event is being held at Superior RV from 5-7 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy food, drinks and event win some door prizes.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is looking to expand in Guntersville, but it needs more adult volunteers. Mentors spend an hour a week with a mentee in the program. If you would like to learn more information, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson was allegedly shot in his mother's garage on Jan. 8, 2020.
$25,000 reward offered for information regarding death of Redstone Arsenal soldier
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was...
21-year-old Athens man killed in overnight crash
Bill could add 30 days of additional school instruction
State lawmakers looking to add 30 additional days of school instruction to calendar

Latest News

This was not the first time they had met face to face, but it is always an occasion whenever...
Lifelong pen pals meet up in Decatur
This was not the first time they had met face to face, but it is always an occasion whenever...
Lifelong pen pals meet up in Decatur
Sisk is on trial for allegedly killing five of his family members in 2019.
Day 7: More witness testimony expected in Elkmont capital murder trial
Vibrant providing support to victims of mass violence, healthcare providers
Vibrant providing support to victims of mass violence, healthcare providers