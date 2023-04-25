Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Army servicewoman surprises her daughters at Hazel Green Elementary

By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two girls at Hazel Green Elementary School received a huge surprise from their mother on Tuesday.

Sagen and Peighton’s mother, Private Makayla Hone, had been stationed at a military base in Germany and they had not seen each other since Christmas.

Hone says it is a seven hour difference and making video calls to the girls are very hard. While she says her unit felt like a family, nothing can replace her real family.

“I’m a big family person and my battle buddies were all really close. We’re a big family but nothing beats the little ones,” she said.

The home visit will not be long as she will be deploying again on May 3.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
Jackson was allegedly shot in his mother's garage on Jan. 8, 2020.
$25,000 reward offered for information regarding death of Redstone Arsenal soldier
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice safety concerns
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
Bill could add 30 days of additional school instruction
State lawmakers looking to add 30 additional days of school instruction to calendar

Latest News

Huntsville city leaders talk construction updates and traffic headaches
Huntsville city leaders talk construction updates and traffic headaches
Huntsville city leaders talk construction updates and traffic headaches
Huntsville city leaders talk construction updates and traffic headaches
Choosing a financial advisor can be an intimidating process.
Financial experts explain how to choose the right financial advisor
Victim of attempted murder suspect speaks out
Victim of attempted murder suspect speaks out