Army servicewoman surprises her daughters at Hazel Green Elementary

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two girls at Hazel Green Elementary School received a huge surprise from their mother on Tuesday.

Sagen and Peighton’s mother, Private Makayla Hone, had been stationed at a military base in Germany and they had not seen each other since Christmas.

Hone says it is a seven hour difference and making video calls to the girls are very hard. While she says her unit felt like a family, nothing can replace her real family.

“I’m a big family person and my battle buddies were all really close. We’re a big family but nothing beats the little ones,” she said.

The home visit will not be long as she will be deploying again on May 3.

