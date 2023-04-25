Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRIS, Texas (KTVT) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was killed by a bull in Texas. The bull was euthanized.

The victim’s father called police Monday, saying he thought a bull had killed his 60-year-old son. The incident happened in Ferris, Texas, about 20 miles south of Dallas.

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t released pending full notification of his family.

There’s no word on who the owner of the bull is or where it came from.

The circumstances are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was...
21-year-old Athens man killed in overnight crash
Jackson was allegedly shot in his mother's garage on Jan. 8, 2020.
$25,000 reward offered for information regarding death of Redstone Arsenal soldier
First Sgt. David Champaigne, first sergeant of the 756th Medical Company Area Support, 415th...
Huntsville families give their well-wishes to soldiers before deployment overseas

Latest News

Images of the handgun in the 28-year-old woman’s luggage were released by the Australian Border...
Officials: US woman arrested for carrying handgun on flight to Australia
The president is expected to ask voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when...
Biden expected to announce reelection bid 'real soon'
A Florida prosecutor has ordered an investigation into shots that were fired at a couple who...
Couple who got lost delivering for Instacart says man opened fire on them
Surveillance video shows the moose sniffing around the concession stand before following its...
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Alaska movie theater