1 person with life-threatening injuries after stabbing on Derrick St.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Huntsville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the incident happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Derrick Street and Hall Avenue. Huntsville PD officers are speaking with a “person of interest.”

This story will be updated once further information is released.

