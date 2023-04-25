1 person with life-threatening injuries after stabbing on Derrick St.
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Huntsville on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the incident happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Derrick Street and Hall Avenue. Huntsville PD officers are speaking with a “person of interest.”
This story will be updated once further information is released.
