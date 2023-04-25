Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant

Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum plant killed one person and injured a second Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was confirmed dead and a second was taken to a hospital in Joliet with injuries following the explosion at Seneca Petroleum in Lemont, Illinois.

The sheriff’s office said fire and emergency crews were at the scene after the explosion and they had controlled a fire. The sheriff’s office also said the explosion brought down some power lines.

“Initial reports indicate that the explosion may be from an asphalt tank. Fire personnel do not believe that any type of hazmat situation has occurred, and there is no danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Television footage of the scene showed damage to several circular tanks at the complex, with large pieces of debris on the ground and yellow railing hanging from more than one tank. Apparent power lines were also visible on top of a damaged pickup truck at the site, which is adjacent to railroad tracks and a roadway.

OSHA has been called to the scene, as well as ComEd, the local utility, the sheriff’s office said.

Lemont is a village located in Cook, DuPage, and Will counties southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson was allegedly shot in his mother's garage on Jan. 8, 2020.
$25,000 reward offered for information regarding death of Redstone Arsenal soldier
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was...
21-year-old Athens man killed in overnight crash
Bill could add 30 days of additional school instruction
State lawmakers looking to add 30 additional days of school instruction to calendar

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander, fate unknown
This was not the first time they had met face to face, but it is always an occasion whenever...
Lifelong pen pals meet up in Decatur
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt