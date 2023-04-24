Deals
Woman pleads guilty for role in 2018 Florence murder

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, Hannah Burrows, 23, entered the plea in a Lauderdale County Circuit Court.
According to our news partner at the Times Daily, Hannah Burrows, 23, entered the plea in a Lauderdale County Circuit Court.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was arrested in 2018 after a man was found dead in Florence pleaded guilty to murder on April 20.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, Hannah Burrows, 23, entered the plea in a Lauderdale County Circuit Court. The agreement includes a 20-year prison sentence.

Two arrests made in Florence homicide investigation, victim's vehicle still missing

Burrows was arrested along with Jesse James Parker, 35, after Christopher Cobb was found dead on June 22, 2018. Parker pleaded guilty in October 2023 and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Burrows will be sentenced on May 3.

