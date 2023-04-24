Deals
Tennessee man wanted for attempted murder

Jesse Suggs may or may not have facial hair.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT
LINCOLN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Jesse Suggs, 37, is a 160-pound, 5-foot-6 man who is wanted for the attempted murder of his girlfriend in 2022. According to the sheriff’s office, Suggs was possibly in the Elkmont area within the last day.

If you have any information call (931) 433-9821 or your local law enforcement agency. Information could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.

