1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an active shooter on campus.(file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — One person was shot and killed Monday at a small Oklahoma college and police said a suspect was in custody after school officials told students to stay inside. No other injuries were reported.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the shooting on the campus of Rose State College appeared to be “domestic-related.” He told reporters at the scene that both the suspect and victim were male.

He did not provide additional details about what led to the shooting on the campus in suburban Oklahoma City, which has about 13,000 students.

Porter said that weeks before the shooting, students and staff at Rose State College had completed an exercise about what to do in the event of an active shooter.

“Things got locked down real quick,” Porter said. “I just think they did a fantastic job listening to the school and everybody staying down and not panicking because we didn’t know what was going on.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

