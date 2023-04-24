Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

It’s all water under the bridge in Alabama

Kelly Kazek talked about bridges you can see in Alabama.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Alabama is home to many unique sights to see, including covered bridges.

Kelly Kazek joined Tennessee Valley Living on Monday to highlight the covered bridges that you can see right in North Alabama. The Cambron Covered Bridge is located in Huntsville in the Green Mountain Nature Trail.

The bridge was named after Joe E. Cambron who was the Madison County Bridge Foreman.

To learn more about the covered bridges found in Alabama, watch the video at the top of this story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly...
North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover 2,000 fentanyl pills, woman arrested
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was...
21-year-old Athens man killed in overnight crash
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects
New Alabama Visitation Law
Gov. Kay Ivey signs healthcare visitation bill into law