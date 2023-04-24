It’s all water under the bridge in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Alabama is home to many unique sights to see, including covered bridges.

Kelly Kazek joined Tennessee Valley Living on Monday to highlight the covered bridges that you can see right in North Alabama. The Cambron Covered Bridge is located in Huntsville in the Green Mountain Nature Trail.

The bridge was named after Joe E. Cambron who was the Madison County Bridge Foreman.

To learn more about the covered bridges found in Alabama, watch the video at the top of this story.

