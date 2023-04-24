Deals
Havoc the dog owner, victim of attack to appear on ‘Dr. Phil’

The woman who was attacked by Havoc the dog in Marshall County will appear on “Dr. Phil.”
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The woman who was attacked by Havoc the dog in Marshall County will appear on “Dr. Phil.”

Teri Angel will be featured on a two-part series about Havoc the dog on Thursday and Friday. Havoc’s owner, Valina Jackson, will also be on the show.

“I don’t even know if I’ll be able to live my own life with all this anger if I can’t hold someone responsible,” Angel said in January. “I just want it over. I shake again and I’m sick of it.”

Angel had a portion of her scalp ripped off in the attack September 2021. Havoc the dog was euthanized in January.

