Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Families give their well-wishes to soldiers before their deployment overseas

First Sgt. David Champaigne, first sergeant of the 756th Medical Company Area Support, 415th...
First Sgt. David Champaigne, first sergeant of the 756th Medical Company Area Support, 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, leads the Soldiers in the Soldiers Creed, during a departure ceremony in the post theater at Gillis W. Long Center on March 25, 2023. The 756th MCAS is organized into three platoons: Treatment, Ambulance, and Headquarters. It is comprised of medical occupation specialties such as surgeons, doctors, physician assistants, nurses, combat medics, radiology technicians, dental technicians, and vehicle and generator mechanics. The 756th will conduct mobilization training at Fort Hood, Texas, before deploying to Europe. They will provide medical and logistics support throughout Poland. The 756th Medical Company Area Support is ready to “Protect What Matters” whenever and wherever they are asked to serve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet)(Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet | Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday afternoon, the 128th Military Police Company hosted its deployment ceremony at the Marshall Institute at the Space and Rocket Center.

It served as an opportunity for families to share one last moment with their loved ones before the start of a new journey this week. About 20 soldiers will be headed to Kosovo to serve as NATO peacekeepers.

“We always like to say it’s for the family members and the friends because a lot of times they don’t know what they sign up for when we sign on the dotted line,” said Lieutenant Timothy Lett. “A lot of people forget about them when they think about us and so we want to have these types of ceremonies to say thank you to those family members and friends and really try to honor them through this time.”

Lett says it’s tough for soldiers to leave their families behind, but these ceremonies are always more about the families rather than the soldiers.

He says one of the hardest things for soldiers to do is balance their time with their family and time serving the nation.

“We have two careers essentially and so turning that switch on and off honestly can be a challenge sometimes,” Lett continued. “Making sure that you’re being intentional with your family when you’re with them -- when you’re off and when you’re not doing army things or when you’re not at work -- trying to fit in a little bit of family time, that’s probably the most challenging thing to be totally honest.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was...
21-year-old Athens man killed in overnight crash
A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly...
North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover 2,000 fentanyl pills, woman arrested
New Alabama Visitation Law
Gov. Kay Ivey signs healthcare visitation bill into law
As parents were rushing to gather their children, a little girl and her father were hit by a...
6-year-old, others shot after basketball rolled into man’s yard

Latest News

Shooting investigation at Greyhound station
Man injured in shooting involving police at Atlanta Greyhound bus station
Cocke County crews found the body of a man in a river.
Body found in water in Cocke County, officials say
Source: WBRC video
Police: Person killed following shooting on 3rd Ave. N
Zechariah Cartledge ran a mile in tribute to fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley.
City of Huntsville hosts Running 4 Heroes in honor of former officer killed in the line of duty