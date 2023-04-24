Day 6: Second week capital murder trial for Elkmont teen begins

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The retrial for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019 has continued into its second week.

Mason Sisk was arrested in 2019 for allegedly murdering five of his family members when he was just 14 years old. The case went to trial in September 2022 but a mistrial was called after the prosecution discovered additional evidence during the case.

The trial of Mason Sisk started on April 17 with jury selection and continued throughout the week with testimony from numerous witnesses.

The second day of the trial included the completion of jury selection and opening statements from both the prosecution and defense. The second day also featured a handful of witnesses including family friends, a deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the 911 call center operator.

Days three, four and five of the trial all featured witness testimony. On day three, deputies who responded to the scene of the murder took the stand and had body camera footage shown to the court. Mason Sisk’s former girlfriend and another friend took the stand on day four, each outlining texts they received from him while he was incarcerated.

To end the first week of the trial, a forensic expert and a firearms expert took the stand and explained the work they did on the case.

