Cullman Regional takes steps to build ambulatory surgery center in Hartselle

Cullman Regional initiated the approval process to build an ambulatory surgery center at...
Cullman Regional initiated the approval process to build an ambulatory surgery center at Hartselle Health Park.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional initiated the approval process to build an ambulatory surgery center at Hartselle Health Park.

According to a press release from Cullman Regional, most outpatient surgery centers offer a wide variety of surgeries, including hernia repair, gall bladder removal and endoscopy/colonoscopy.

“An outpatient surgery center in Hartselle is another way to provide south Morgan County with local access to important quality healthcare services,” chief medical officer at Cullman Regional, Dr. Bill Smith, said. “Advances in anesthesia and minimally-invasive surgical techniques have resulted in an increasing number of surgical treatments that can be done safely in an outpatient setting. This gives patients more choice and more convenience.”

If the application is approved, a construction timeline will be announced.

