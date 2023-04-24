Chilly morning with sun and 60s later today

Good Monday morning. A FROST ADVISORY remains in effect through 8:00 AM CDT for our Middle Tennessee and North Alabama counties along the stateline as areas of patchy frost will be possible in low-lying and sheltered areas.

We are starting off the work week with very cool temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, jackets will certainly be needed before heading out the door. Despite a few passing clouds, today will be a mainly sunny and cool day with highs reaching the low to middle 60s for highs. Skies remain clear overnight with chilly lows dipping into the upper 30s to lower 40s again, areas of patchy frost cannot be ruled out for some locations.

Tuesday will bring a few more clouds to the area with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures reaching the middle to upper 60s, winds should be fairly light from the east. Things will get more unsettled for the Wednesday through Friday period with increasing chances for rain showers and isolated storms. Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy and cool with highs staying in the middle 60s, scattered rain showers will develop for the morning hours and will continue off and on through most of the day.

Thursday brings better chances for more widespread rain potential as well as the threat for a few isolated thunderstorms. Yet again, rainfall looks likely for parts of the day on Friday. Rainfall totals for this three day stretch will likely exceed one inch for the majority of locations. By the weekend, rain chances look to be more isolated with highs on Saturday and Sunday staying in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.