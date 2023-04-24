Bringing the Kentucky Derby to the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville Museum of Art is set to host “Unframed: Off to the Races!” on May 6 to celebrate the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

The Huntsville Museum of Art Guild was formed in 1964 and it has directly contributed $3 million to the Huntsville Museum of Art. This event, hosted by the Huntsville Museum of Art Guild, will directly impact the museum.

Mande Klein and Hollie Beaver with the Huntsville Museum of Art Guild joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about the event.

The party is 4-7 p.m. on May 6. To purchase your tickets and learn more information, click here.

