Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

8th grader dies from malaria after visiting home country, officials say

An 8th grade student in Cedar Rapids has died of malaria, the Metro Youth Football Association announced Sunday.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An 8th grade student in Iowa has died from malaria, officials said on Sunday.

The Metro Youth Football Association in Cedar Rapids said 14-year-old Shawn Nupolu fell ill after recently visiting his home country of Liberia.

In a fundraiser post on its website, the association said Shawn had moved to the U.S. with his family and was a student at Roosevelt Middle School planning on attending Jefferson High School.

When he recently became ill, he was taken to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. Doctors diagnosed him with malaria, and he later died.

“Shawn was a talented multi-sport athlete with a particular passion for soccer and football,” the association wrote in the post on its website. “He earned the nickname ‘cheetah’ because he was always the fastest kid on the field.”

The association is asking for donations to support Shawn’s family. Information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly...
North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover 2,000 fentanyl pills, woman arrested
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was...
21-year-old Athens man killed in overnight crash
New Alabama Visitation Law
Gov. Kay Ivey signs healthcare visitation bill into law
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects

Latest News

Havoc the dog was euthanized in January.
Havoc the dog owner, victim of attack to appear on ‘Dr. Phil’
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol listens...
Biden to unveil new efforts to protect S. Korea from nukes
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’
Masterson has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have denied any of the assaults took place.
Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says
According to a press release from Cullman Regional, most outpatient surgery centers offer a...
Cullman Regional takes steps to build ambulatory surgery center in Hartselle