$25,000 reward offered for information regarding death of Redstone Arsenal soldier

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward for anyone who can provide credible information regarding the death of Sgt. 1st Class Tristian Jackson.

Jackson was allegedly shot in his mother’s garage on Killough Springs Road in Birmingham, Alabama on Jan. 8, 2020. Now the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $25,000 reward for information on the death.

“Army CID, in collaboration with the Birmingham, Alabama Police Department, and other federal partners, is seeking any information regarding the death of Sergeant First Class Jackson,” said Special Agent Ken Howell, from the CID Mid-Central Field Office.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Jackson is urged to contact the Redstone Resident Unit at 256-876-7592.

