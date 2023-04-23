Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri

By Jayla Louis and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A 14-year-old girl died and three other children were injured after an underaged driver crashed outside of New London, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities report that a 15-year-old girl was driving a 2007 Hummer just after 6:30 p.m. Friday on Route O when she drove off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment and then overturned.

A 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, WGEM reports.

Troopers say the 14-year-old girl died on the scene at 7:30 p.m.

The 15-year-old boy was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and 8-year-old both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

None of the children were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
New Alabama Visitation Law
Gov. Kay Ivey signs healthcare visitation bill into law
A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly...
North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover 2,000 fentanyl pills, woman arrested
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville on Friday morning,...
Man killed in multi-vehicle Marshall County wreck
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was...
21-year-old Athens man killed in overnight crash

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers
Zechariah Cartledge ran a mile in tribute to fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley.
City of Huntsville hosts Running 4 Heroes in honor of former officer killed in the line of duty
Crash kills Hannibal teen, injures three others
Crash kills Hannibal teen, injures three others