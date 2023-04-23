Deals
Police: Person killed following shooting on 3rd Ave. N

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators say around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, April 23, an off-duty officer was working at a nightclub near the 100 block of Third Avenue North when he found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to UAB Hospital, where he later died.

Officers believe the person got into an argument with someone, which led to shots being fired.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call police.

