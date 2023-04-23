Deals
A mix of sun & clouds with cool conditions for Sunday

First Alert Weather
A cool day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temps around 60°. Tonight, cold and clear. Around...
A cool day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temps around 60°. Tonight, cold and clear. Around 40°. Patchy frost possible. A FROST ADVISORY for Tennessee counties overnight. Monday, sunny and cool. Mid to upper 60s. Not as cold Monday night with a few clouds. Mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, partly sunny. High temps in the 60s. Chance of rain at night and for the day Wednesday. Another round of rain/storms Thursday night and Friday. Temps next week remain cool, 60s to near 70°. Early showers Saturday, otherwise next weekend will be sunny and cool. Upper 60s to 70°. Overnight lows in the 40s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A cool day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temps around 60°. Tonight, cold and clear. Around 40°. Patchy frost possible. A FROST ADVISORY for Tennessee counties overnight. Monday, sunny and cool. Mid to upper 60s. Not as cold Monday night with a few clouds. Mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, partly sunny. High temps in the 60s. Chance of rain at night and for the day Wednesday. Another round of rain/storms Thursday night and Friday. Temps next week remain cool, 60s to near 70°. Early showers Saturday, otherwise next weekend will be sunny and cool. Upper 60s to 70°. Overnight lows in the 40s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Sunny, cooler Saturday
After the rain and storms Friday night, there will be sunshine for Saturday with temperatures...
Sunny, cooler Saturday
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast
This afternoon, cloudy and breezy. Higher chance for rain for areas West late this afternoon...
Showers & thunderstorms during the evening & early overnight | Cooler temps for the weekend