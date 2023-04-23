A mix of sun & clouds with cool conditions for Sunday

A cool day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temps around 60°. Tonight, cold and clear. Around 40°. Patchy frost possible. A FROST ADVISORY for Tennessee counties overnight. Monday, sunny and cool. Mid to upper 60s. Not as cold Monday night with a few clouds. Mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, partly sunny. High temps in the 60s. Chance of rain at night and for the day Wednesday. Another round of rain/storms Thursday night and Friday. Temps next week remain cool, 60s to near 70°. Early showers Saturday, otherwise next weekend will be sunny and cool. Upper 60s to 70°. Overnight lows in the 40s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.