Man injured in shooting involving police at Atlanta Greyhound bus station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway at the Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Atlanta police officials said around 4:40 a.m., officers were notified and alerted about an “unruly individual inside the terminal” on Forsyth Street. “It was determined that the individual was not a ticketed passenger.”

Atlanta police are investigating an officer involved shooting near the downtown Greyhound bus station. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/5LbO5Xlv5u — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) April 23, 2023

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a 30-year-old man was creating a disturbance and was escorted outside, but would not leave the property. This led Atlanta police officers to be involved. The man “produced a handgun and fired at both officers. One officer did return fire.”

The man was injured in the shooting and was transported to Grady Hospital. The current extent of his injuries and identity is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured and no other individuals were injured as a result of the incident.

Jason Biedle was getting off of his bus, and noticed the crime scene tape lining the area. He said he was not surprised by what he saw.

“Honestly, no I was not. There are just too many personalities in this world that don’t all mix up,” he said.

Greyhound officials released the following statement saying in part:

Greyhound is aware of a police-related incident that occurred at our Atlanta bus station Sunday morning. While the investigation unfolds, Greyhound will cooperate fully with law enforcement. The safety of our passengers is Greyhound’s top priority.

The GBI was requested to handle the investigation of the shooting, officials added. The shooting remains under investigation.

