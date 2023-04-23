Body found in water in Cocke County, officials say

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered in Cocke County on Saturday, according to Cocke County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Deputies were sent to Waterville Road at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday after CCSO officials said rafters had spotted a body in the water. The Cocke County Swift Water Team was also sent to the scene, and crews found the body of a man.

The body was transported to the Newport Medical Center to await transport to the Knoxville Forensic Center for an autopsy. CCSO officials said that the man was identified, but they are withholding that information while his family is being notified.

Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball said that the death is not related to a rafting incident from a rafting company.

