Sunny & cooler today

After the rain and storms last night, sunshine for Saturday with temps near 70°. Breezy at times with gusts to 25 MPH out of the Northwest. Tonight, clear and cool. Low to mid 40s Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. High temps only in the mid-60s. Another cool night Sunday night. Low temps around 40°. Monday, still cool with plenty of sunshine. Mid to upper 60s. more clouds Tuesday, a few showers late-day. Mid to upper 60s. Showers likely Wednesday through Friday. high temps around 70°. Early call for the following weekend, a few showers both days, high temps around 70°.

