Marshall County Courthouse in dire need of repairs

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - With the recent overhaul of the county jail, some eyes have now fallen on the Marshall County Courthouse.

Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson stated only a few of the issues in need of repair in the building.

“We have some drainage issues that have created problems with ceiling tiles falling. That’s one of the most critical certainly for my employees,” Johnson said.

In addition, Johnson says waste water is sometimes leaking onto employees and birds are entering the offices through holes in the exterior. Elevators and air conditioning units are also out of date.

Johnson addressed the problems at a commission meeting earlier this month but the issues were put aside to focus on the progress being made to the Marshall County Jail.

“We’re just finishing a 10 million dollar project on the jail. So their attention has really been dedicated to that over the last several years,” he said.

Johnson says some people who work at the courthouse have experienced health problems since these issues began but he can only suspect that the conditions are the cause.

“We hope that by addressing some of those issues we will have less of those issues. Obviously it affects people personally, but it also, it would cut down on the amount of time that we have people out,” he says.

Johnson hopes to address these issues once again at the next commission meeting.

