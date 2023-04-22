The City of Guntersville celebrates 175 years with party on the lake

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -John Gunter was one of the first white settlers to inhabit what is now Marshall County. In 1848, he founded a town he dubbed “Gunter’s Landing”. Nearly two centuries later, that same city thrives as a lake-side town with a lot to offer.

The City of Guntersville celebrated its 175th birthday with a celebration at Civitan Park on the lake. Many residents and city officials came out to enjoy the festivities.

Food vendors from across Marshall County arrived to serve those who came to celebrate.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce could be seen greeting guests with pins and birthday cupcakes as they entered the party.

Event coordinator Milla Sachs dotes on what a success the event became and said the city began planning the event as early as September of 2022.

“We wanted this to be just a big old birthday party celebration, and we’re just excited that it looks like the weather will be good for us. We’ve got the number one event band in the United States here tonight, and we are looking for Party On The Moon,” Sachs said.

The festivities closed out with a concert provided by Party On The Moon. The band has travelled with chart-topping artists across the United States.

