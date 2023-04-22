Ardmore residents voicing frustrations over road conditions in their area

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Frustrated residents along Oak Grove Road in Ardmore are sounding off about the conditions of the road.

“I’ve ruined the front end of my car driving off the road so you can pass somebody. I’m getting tired of it,” said one resident.

“I call it ‘holey road.’ So that’s what it is,” described another neighbor.

Don Steffen has lived on the street for 12 years and says the road is filled with temporarily patched potholes. He also said that the road is not wide enough to accommodate the vehicles that travel on it.

“If two school busses -- one going one way and one going the other way -- one of them [has] to get off the road because it [isn’t] wide enough for two school busses Or semis, or farm equipment,” Steffen said. “They have to get off the road so somebody can pass.”

He has seen plenty of patched potholes and drivers speeding on the road but says recent conversations with the county commissioner have not gone anywhere.

Burlon Smith has lived on Oak Grove Road for almost 60 years and he says the last time it was freshly paved was almost three years ago. Now, he says potholes are prevalent with flooding from the surrounding ditches posing a major flood problem.

“I thought that was the county’s responsibility to keep them open,” Smith said. “They’re suppose to clean the ditches, everything else, but they don’t do it. So where’s our money going?”

County Commissioner Daryl Sammet says he is aware of the road issues on Oak Grove Road and referred to it as a problem road.

He says the county is spending $7 million this year on road repairs where growth in the county has contributed to the streets’ wear and tear.

“We’ve got three other projects going right now that we’re lining up for this summer and then also this summer, we’ll go in and try to build shoulders and get the road in shape to where we can completely resurface them next year,” the commissioner said.

