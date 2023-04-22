Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

21-year-old Athens man killed in overnight crash

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was...
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was killed just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning after crashing into a tree while driving just south of Athens.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree. McMahan was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. Saturday on Brownsferry Road about two miles south of Athens.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will investigate the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville on Friday morning,...
Man killed in multi-vehicle Marshall County wreck
New Alabama Visitation Law
Gov. Kay Ivey signs healthcare visitation bill into law
A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly...
North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover 2,000 fentanyl pills, woman arrested
Kayla Renee White and Brandon Donald Culley.
2 people arrested following Limestone Co. shooting
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Sunny, cooler Saturday
After the rain and storms Friday night, there will be sunshine for Saturday with temperatures...
Sunny, cooler Saturday
Ardmore residents calling for road repairs
Ardmore residents voicing frustrations over road conditions in their area
Ardmore residents calling for road repairs
Ardmore residents calling for road repairs