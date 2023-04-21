Deals
Showers & thunderstorms during the evening & early overnight | Cooler temps for the weekend

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, cloudy and breezy. Higher chance for rain for areas West late this afternoon and early evening, showers and thunderstorms will move East during the evening and end around midnight. Any stronger storms will remain below severe criteria with small hail, winds to 40 MPH and lightning expected. Afternoon temps in the 70s, overnight low temps around 50°. Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny and cooler. High temps both days in the 60s. Overnight low temps in the low 40s. Northwest breeze both days will make it feel cooler. Monday, a mix of sun and clouds. High temps still only in the 60s. A few showers Tuesday, higher chances for rain Wednesday through the weekend. Not expected severe weather at this time.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
